Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

BDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$462.85 million and a PE ratio of 10.95. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$7.61 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.23.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

