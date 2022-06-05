Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Blackstone posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.35. 2,845,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.78. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,100,516 shares valued at $65,045,691. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

