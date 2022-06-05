Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.66 Million

Analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will post $207.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the lowest is $205.32 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $193.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $842.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $841.30 million to $842.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $869.40 million, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:BVH opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $577.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.