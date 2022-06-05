Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) vs. Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Critical Review

Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bolloré and Yara International ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolloré $27.54 billion 0.56 $486.28 million N/A N/A Yara International ASA $16.61 billion 0.81 $449.00 million $2.70 9.81

Bolloré has higher revenue and earnings than Yara International ASA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bolloré and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolloré 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 2 4 5 0 2.27

Profitability

This table compares Bolloré and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolloré N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 7.13% 23.95% 10.47%

Risk & Volatility

Bolloré has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Bolloré on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolloré (Get Rating)

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes and warehouses oil products. It also provides advertising, and communication consulting services; owns and publishes Cnews, a French daily newspaper; provides ticketing and venue services; acts as a pay-TV operator; and operates Mac-Mahon cinema theaters. Further, it develops batteries based on Lithium Metal Polymer technology for use in electric buses, as well as in stationary applications; energy storage solutions; and plastic films for capacitors, and shrink-wrap packaging films, as well as offers Bluebus electric buses. Additionally, the company designs, products, and markets solutions for passenger air and rail transport networks; integrates identification, tracking, and mobility solutions for logistics contractors, industry, and transport; develops terminals, electric charging points, and identification and geolocalization systems; operates shuttles; offers Bluecar electric vehicles and digital transformation solutions; provides equipment to control pedestrian and vehicles; and develops, deploys, and operates point-to-point car sharing solutions. The company was founded in 1822 and is based in Puteaux, France. Bolloré SE is a subsidiary of Financière de l'Odet SE.

About Yara International ASA (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers farmer centric solutions; solutions for farming, such as crop monitoring, variable rate fertilization, N-Tester BT, and Driving Mode, a mobile app; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted tool that allows growers to measure a crop's nitrogen requirement; CheckIT, a smartphone app using a library of crop photographs to give a simple and fast identification of nutrient deficiencies; TankmixIT, an app used to check for the physical compatibility when tank mixing; and Tankmix.com, an online service providing advice on the physical mixing characteristics of Yara's foliar products with agrochemicals. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands name. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

