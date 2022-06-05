Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.