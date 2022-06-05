Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

