British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,800.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $44.14 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

