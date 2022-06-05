Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.25. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

