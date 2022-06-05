Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,775. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

