Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.82 Million

Brokerages predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will announce $355.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $313.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

AMH stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.