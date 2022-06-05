Brokerages Anticipate Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Context Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

