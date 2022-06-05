Brokerages Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.26). Edesa Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04.

NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. 58,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech (Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

