Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.