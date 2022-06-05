Brokerages Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

