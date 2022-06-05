Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

