Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $514.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.