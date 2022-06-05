Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 212,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $556.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.79. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $146,409 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after acquiring an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 38.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 477,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $7,271,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.