Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Photronics stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 779,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $43,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

