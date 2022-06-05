Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.09 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.95 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.26 billion to $44.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.