Brokerages Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.94 Million

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to announce $590.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.44 million and the highest is $598.63 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of TCOM opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.