Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report $410.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $417.00 million. UWM reported sales of $484.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on UWMC. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in UWM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of UWM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $369.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

