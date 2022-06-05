Brokerages Anticipate Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.57). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vigil Neuroscience.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,541,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,538.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $106,794.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIGL opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

