Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

