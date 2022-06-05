Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.30 Million

Brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report $228.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.50 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $208.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

