Brokerages Expect Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.42). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Better Therapeutics.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11).

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:BTTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTTX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

