Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will post $195.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.80 million and the highest is $196.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $183.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $823.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $828.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $884.73 million, with estimates ranging from $876.00 million to $889.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 768,098 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

