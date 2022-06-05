Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Cutera reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Cutera stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,309. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $823.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.80. Cutera has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 608.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

