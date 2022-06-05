Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Dana posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.30. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.