Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the highest is $2.65. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

