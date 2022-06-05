Brokerages Expect Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Indaptus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:INDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $28.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

