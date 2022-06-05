Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on KZR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

KZR opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. The company has a market cap of $304.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $18.55.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.