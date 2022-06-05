Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02.
KZR opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a current ratio of 35.25. The company has a market cap of $304.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $18.55.
In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
