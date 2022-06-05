Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $734.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will report $734.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.60 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $749.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $186.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

