Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $170.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.10 million and the lowest is $164.60 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $189.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $684.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $693.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $735.37 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $739.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.