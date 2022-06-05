Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Post $5.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will announce $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.41 and the highest is $6.44. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $17.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $18.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

NYSE:NTR opened at $93.50 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.