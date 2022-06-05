Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Repligen stock traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.19. The company had a trading volume of 366,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average is $197.23. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $218,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $138,881,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.