Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) will report $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,946,000 after purchasing an additional 67,956 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

