Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $126.97. 1,688,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,999. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

