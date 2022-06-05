Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Terex reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

