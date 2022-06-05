Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 266,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,449. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

