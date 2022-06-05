Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.68 Million

Brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report sales of $601.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $621.00 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $376.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 74.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

