Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $58.30

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.
Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
