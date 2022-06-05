Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $58.30

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.