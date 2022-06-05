Brokerages Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target at $29.75

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.3754 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.