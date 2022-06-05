Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT at $85.40

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

A number of analysts have commented on DLVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($162.37) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

DLVHF opened at $34.79 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

