Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target at $54.67

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts recently commented on NTOIY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NTOIY stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

