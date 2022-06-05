BRP (TSE:DOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59, reports. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion.
DOO stock opened at C$90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
