BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of BSQR opened at $1.33 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.53.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.
BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
