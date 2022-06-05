BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.33 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BSQUARE by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BSQUARE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.