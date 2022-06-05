CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get CACI International alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACI opened at $286.32 on Friday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.25 and its 200-day moving average is $275.51.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.