Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

