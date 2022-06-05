Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

