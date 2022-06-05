Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.22). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

CRDF opened at $1.42 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

