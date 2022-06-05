Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.22). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

CRDF opened at $1.42 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.